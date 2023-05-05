Confirmed: Honda names its next crossover the Elevate

Well, that was quick.

Just days after it was reported that a new Honda crossover model is coming mid-2023, the Japanese automaker has confirmed the name for it. Revealed in a teaser photo, the official name is Elevate, a break from the brand’s usual convention of using “-RV” for its crossovers. It will also be one of the few Honda crossover models to have a standard name (Pilot, Passport).

PHOTO BY Honda

As it turns out, Honda has been keeping that name in its portfolio for quite some time now. Honda filed for a trademark way back in March 30, 2021 in the Indian patent and trademark office. This document can be viewed in the World Intellectual Property Organization database.

Prior to the name reveal, Honda released a dark teaser photo showing the crossover’s outline. Previous reports suggested that it will be based on Honda’s global subcompact platform. If so, that means it might share its chassis with models such as the Jazz, City, BR-V, and HR-V. As for the engine, it could use the familiar 1.5-liter i-VTEC that powers most of Honda’s subcompact models. Given Honda’s greater push towards electrification (and eventually, pure electric power), hybrid (e:HEV) versions are expected.

In terms of size, past reports hinted that it will slot in between the BR-V and HR-V. Should that be the case, we’re looking at a length of about 4.2 meters to 4.4 meters. It is yet to be known if the Elevate will feature three-row seating. Given its (possible) size, this model could be up against the likes of the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen T-Cross. Indian auto news sites place estimated pricing at P810,000 to P1,300,000, based on current exchange rates.

