New stocks of Honda HR-V now in PH shores, no price increase

One of the biggest challenges in the automotive sector last year was the chip shortage. No automaker was immune to it, be it Japanese, Korean, or German. It led to assembly lines slowing down, causing stock shortages with waiting lists piling up.

One of the models that was heavily affected was the Honda HR-V. It’s a sweet little crossover, mind you, and even Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda approves of it. However, there was nothing it could do to overcome the local stock shortage. Thankfully, the parts supply shortage situation has stabilized, and Honda can finally churn out more units.

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

With that, Honda Cars Philippines Inc announced that it has secured fresh and stable stocks for the local market. So, for those in the market for the Honda HR-V, you no longer have to wait for a long time to drive home in one. Oh, and the company snapped photos of the new batch driving out of the ship from Thailand in case you needed more proof.

Thankfully, the new batch of cars didn’t bring a price increase along with it. Prices are still the same as before, and there are three trim levels to choose from. If you need a refresher, the local HR-V lineup starts with the 1.5 S CVT, followed by the 1.5 V Turbo CVT, and topped out by the RS Turbo CVT.

Check out the prices below:

HR-V 1.5 S CVT – P1,389,000

HR-V 1.5 V Turbo CVT – P1,649,000

HR-V 1.5 RS Turbo CVT – P1,739,000

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

As for specs and features, all HR-V variants sold in the Philippines come with Honda Sensing, along with the flexible ULT (Utility, Long, Tall) seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more. Moving to engines, the S CVT uses a non-turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that makes 119hp and 145 Nm of torque. The V Turbo and RS Turbo meanwhile use a boosted version of the same engine, bumping power up to 175hp and 240 Nm of torque.

The S and the V Turbo appear similar from the outside, save for a few trim and bumper differences. However, the RS Turbo models get a little more zing inside and out.

The top-dog HR-V has a chrome grille up front, RS badging, larger 18-inch RS wheels in grey, new sequential turn signals, a new gloss black bumper, and new side garnishes. Inside, it has red contrast stitching and an eight-speaker sound system. On top of stability control, the RS is the only HR-V variant with agile handling assist.