Car News

While we wish for the WR-V to land in PH, Honda is selling thousands of it in Malaysia

The subcompact crossover is selling incredibly fast
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
Honda WR-V RS front view
PHOTO: Honda
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda

We often want the cars that we don’t have—that’s just the way it is. We long for the models missing in our market, especially the ones that we know would look right at home on Philippine roads. Remember the Hyundai Casper? If you read our articles regularly, then we reckon you do.

Well, here’s something new that we’ve been longing for a while now: Honda’s little Raize-fighter, the WR-V. This was unveiled in November 2022 and it recently made its way to Malaysia, and according to an article by Paultan.org, it’s selling fast. Like, really fast.

As of September 6—a little under two months after the local launch—Honda Malaysia had already received nearly 7,300 bookings of the WR-V. 3,300 units have already been delivered so far.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Toyota Hilux prices up by as much as P135k, gets new 4x2 variant
Size comparo: How big is the 2024 Toyota Hilux GR-S versus the Ford Ranger Raptor?

Honda WR-V 2023

It’s small, stylish, and loaded with modern tech—that’s what local car buyers usually look for. You’ll be hard-pressed to find reasons a vehicle like this won’t sell well here in our market.

Besides, it’s also fitted with the same engine as the BR-V, which is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder i-VTEC gasoline engine that churns out 119hp and 145Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT. Seeing as Filipinos have grown quite a liking to that MPV, we reckon would-be buyers wouldn’t have any problems getting that same engine in a much smaller car.

At this rate, the WR-V will have landed in every other ASEAN country except ours. When will we ever get it?

See Also

Read Next
Hyundai’s lux brand Genesis celebrates one million sales, but is it coming to PH?
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Honda

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱