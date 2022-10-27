Honda’s new Toyota Raize fighter might debut in Indonesia next week

About a year ago, Honda unveiled its small SUV concept that could potentially compete against the likes of the Toyota Raize and Kia Stonic. Well, it now appears that concept might be turning into reality soon.

Honda Indonesia has just released teasers for the world premiere of a new RS model scheduled on November 2. While there were no full images of the vehicle released, we’re guessing it could be the production model of the SUV RS Concept that’s set to be unveiled.

According to the rumor mill, it could make its debut as the all-new WR-V, Honda’s baby crossover sold in markets like Brazil. The image of the yellow SUV you see above isn’t the actual thing, of course—that’s one of our renders. It’s an illustration of what we think the full production version might look like.

It won’t be long until we see just how far our predictions are from the real thing, though, as there’s now less than a week before the new model is finally revealed to the public. If you want to keep an eye on the upcoming launch, then be sure to check back here for further updates.

Honda WR-V teasers:

