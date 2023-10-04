The all-new Hyundai Accent gets Global NCAP's seal of approval

We’re still wondering if Hyundai Philippines will ever sell the next generation Accent in the country. After all, the market is still strong for subcompact sedans, and we reckon it has a good chance against the Honda City, Nissan Almera, and Toyota Vios.

Should the company decide to bring it in, there’s one thing it can boast: A five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP).

PHOTO BY Global NCAP

Dubbed the Verna in India, the all-new Hyundai Accent was recently put through its paces in the field of safety by the Global NCAP. It’s not just about crash safety we’re talking about here either. Like the ASEAN New Car Assessment Program (ASEAN NCAP), the tests also include the effectiveness of the car’s active safety systems such as stability control. Here's how the tests went:

Good news all around then, right? Well, not quite. While it did score five stars, Global NCAP noted unstable body shell integrity after the frontal impact. Chest and thigh protection was also rated as marginal, but the car made up for it in the vehicle-to-vehicle side impact test. In terms of adult occupant protection, the agency gave the Accent a score of 28.18 out of 34, just enough to give it five stars.

PHOTO BY Global NCAP

But where the Accent shined what in child occupant protection. Global NCAP lauded its curtain airbags, and the dummy’s movement was kept to a relative minimum. Further boosting its score was its performance in the side impact test. As a result, the Accent’s child occupant protection rating was 42 out of 49.

PHOTO BY Global NCAP

Aside from crash performance, Global NCAP rated the Accent’s stability control system highly. The system reacted on time without much drama, keeping the car on its intended path.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The Hyundai Accent is yet to be tested by ASEAN NCAP. That’s because it’s still not available in Southeast Asia. We’re curious to see how it performs in the region’s version of NCAP, but if it’s shooting for five stars, it needs the Stargazer’s advanced driver assist systems.

