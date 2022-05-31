Will we see the Casper in PH? Hyundai says it wants to “focus on other models” for now

The cat’s out of the bag: Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) will now be handling the brand’s operations here in our market. The company has already shared its plans on what it will be selling and discontinuing in our market. Of course, there was one model in particular that we just had to ask about: the Casper.

The Hyundai Casper was a top hit on our website when the mini SUV-slash-hatchback made its global debut. To this day—more than half a year later—people are still searching for it and talking about it in cyberspace. We reckon there are a lot of our readers who want to see the model here.

What did the new management say about a possible local launch, though? Well, it appears the company wants to “focus on other models” for now. Bummer.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

While Hyundai did say “for now,” we’re still not getting our hopes up. The carmaker also said that it has to figure out first how to price the model somewhere around the P600,000-P800,000 mark, which is how much it stickers for in its home market of South Korea.

There you have it. If you were actually betting on the Casper’s arrival, we’re sorry to burst your bubble. But for what it’s worth, at least we’re finally getting non-gray-market units of the Staria and Tucson.

