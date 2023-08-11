The Hyundai Creta gets an 'off-road' look with the Adventure Edition

The Hyundai Creta is getting some off-road credentials, at least in terms of looking the part. Over in India, Hyundai’s subcompact crossover gets a new variant, and it gives the car a slightly more butch appearance. Mind you, it’s a purely cosmetic upgrade so we wouldn’t recommend taking it out on a trail.

Dubbed the Adventure Edition, it gives the Creta more sense of, um, adventure by giving it more rugged touches. For starters, the interesting shade of green you see here is exclusive to this variant, and Hyundai calls it Ranger Khaki. There’s also a gloss black grille, black wheels, and even red brake calipers. No, the brakes don’t get an upgrade, Hyundai just painted it red.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Other upgrades? There’s thicker cladding on the doors to make the Creta look ‘serious’ than the standard variants. Inside, it gets the all-black treatment on the dash with light sage green colored inserts, along with exclusive two-tone Adventure Edition seats with light sage green piping. Oh, and a dashcam is fitted as standard.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Despite the ‘Adventure’ tag, there are no mechanical changes to the car to help it explore the wilderness. It retains front-wheel drive, the suspension is largely untouched, and ground clearance remains at 190mm. There’s also only one engine choice for the Adventure Edition, and it’s the 1.5-liter like we get here in the Philippines. It’s good for 112hp and 144Nm of torque, unchanged from the standard Cretas. As for transmissions, there’s a choice between a six-speed manual or a CVT that Hyundai calls Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

So, the Creta Adventure won’t give Land Cruisers or Patrols any sleepless nights when it comes to off-road capabilities. That said, you could say this Creta is better suited to a different kind of harsh and brutal environment: The urban jungle.