A Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is in the works

We’ve known for a while now that Hyundai is working on a hot, N-badged version of the rather brilliant Ioniq 5. In fact, it was first confirmed to us back in July 2022, but this is our very first official glimpse.

Above is a screenshot from Hyundai’s latest N promo video, in which it discusses its recent ‘rolling lab’ concepts—the Ioniq 6-based RN22e and the drifty, hydrogen-powered N Vision 74. However, stay to the end of the video and Hyundai also gives us a very short look at a camouflaged 5 N.

We don’t have any official stats just yet, but it’s likely we’ll see the production hot crossover at some point in 2023. Expect a dual-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain and a very low 0-100kph time.

For now, we’ll just have to enjoy the special pixels and checkered flags camo, as well as the outlines of a sporty-looking bodykit. Excited, Internet?

