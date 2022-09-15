PIMS 2022: Hyundai’s futuristic Ioniq 5 EV will land in PH in January 2023

The Kia EV6 isn’t the only Korean electric vehicle to land in our market next year. Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) has previewed the Ioniq 5 at the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) and it has confirmed that sales of this EV in our market will begin in January next year.

It’s yet another impressive EV, alright. It’s got a futuristic design, 58kWh and 72.6kWh battery options with 2WD and AWD configurations, up to 480km of range, and ultra-fast charging capabilities. Not too shabby, no?

“Our vision is ‘Progress for Humanity’ because we are dedicated to understanding what people want in life. For us it’s not about going from A to B, it’s about creating time for the moments that truly matter. This is what we hope for our Filipino customers to experience when they own a Hyundai,” said HMPH president Dongwook Lee. “We are excited to hit the ground running and give Filipinos access to our award-winning smart technologies, advanced safety and driver-assist systems and of course our new ‘sensuous sportiness’ design philosophy in our range of passenger cars.”

HMPH also launched the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Test Drive promo featuring the new Creta at PIMS this year. Filipinos who book test drives with the new crossover will get a chance to fly to Qatar and be a spectator at football’s biggest stage. Along with this, HMPH announced that the Creta will be available for a P98,000 low down payment deal with an exclusive P10,000 discount for those who will reserve a unit a the show floor.

Anyway, back to the Ioniq 5. That’s already one of two more new Hyundais down this year. When’s the Stargazer arriving, then?

