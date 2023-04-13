MIAS 2023: Hyundai PH previews the Ioniq 6

For those pining for more locally available EV options, Hyundai has heeded your call. Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH), the Korean carmaker’s official Philippine distributor, is providing a sneak peek at the Ioniq 6 at this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS).

The midsize sedan shares the same design DNA as its stablemate, the Ioniq 5, and displays similar design cues such as the overall curved shape and pixel-style LED headlamps. Inside, Hyundai describes the cabin as being “shaped like a cocoon for a cozier feeling.” Whatever that means. But in all seriousness, the car does get action-sensitive ambient lights and remote smart parking, among other features.

“The Ioniq sub-brand was developed to bring about and encourage a sustainable lifestyle through an elevated eco-friendly experience. It was designed to support, if not jumpstart, our customers journey to go green,” said HMPH president Dongwook Lee. “Our flagship model, the Ioniq 5, became a validation that we are on the right track. It has garnered numerous recognitions, paving the way for our newest midsize electric sedan. The Ioniq 6 also has just become a triple-crown winner during the recently concluded 2023 World Car of The Year Awards which made us even more excited to give visitors a chance to see it physically at the Manila International Auto Show.”

Hyundai claims a top speed of 185kph and a 0-100kph time of 5.1sec out of the Ioniq 6’s motor, with range sitting at 545km. Charging support includes 400V and 800V ports, with Hyundai promising 10% to 80% in under 18 minutes. The midsize sedan is scheduled for an official launch in the middle of the year with an estimated price tag of P4,000,000.

