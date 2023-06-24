Hyundai Ioniq 6 PH prices announced, and it starts under P4-M

Hyundai introduced the Ioniq 6 electric vehicle in the Philippines during this year's Manila International Auto Show. At the time, the model was simply displayed to gauge interest, and it was unknown what kind of specification will be offered locally. At the same time, Hyundai Philippines did not mention a specific price for the luxury electric vehicle.

Months have passed since the local reveal, and Hyundai has an update. The reservation books for the Ioniq 6 open on June 26, and only one variant will be offered in the country. That would be the GLS 2WD Long Range version.

The Ioniq 6 is built on the Hyundai/Kia’s dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) and shares the same underpinnings as the smaller Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The exterior design takes inspiration from the ‘20s and ‘30s, taking cues from vehicles such as the Stout Scarab, the Phantom Corsair, the Tatra 87, and the Douglas C-47 Skytrain.

As for the interior, it's as high-tech as it can be. It features a 12.3-inch digital cluster and another 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen merged into a single screen. It also has a Graphical User Interface, that combines interactive LED lighting themes, for personalized journies for both the driver and passengers.

There is also a Head-Up Display (HUD) has also been integrated unto the windshield that

can also be adjusted based on the driver’s height and driving position. 4-wide angle cameras located at the front, back, and side ensure that every angle is picked up with no blind spots.

Of course, you get active safety features in the Ioniq 6. However, it has more advanced functions including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2. This system helps detect risks in front of the driver and automatically assists with emergency braking or avoidance steering.

As for the powertrain, the Ioniq 6 packs a 77.4 kWh battery that sends charge to electric motors that drive the rear wheels. This arrangement gives the Ioniq 6 a system output of 225hp and 350Nm of torque, along with a 0 to 100kph time of around 7.5 seconds. Range, on the other hand, is rated up to 545 kilometers with an efficiency rating of 16.0 kWh/100 km.

Prices? The lone Ioniq 6 variant sold in the Philippines can be yours for P3,798,000.