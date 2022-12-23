Would you get any work done in Hyundai’s luxurious new mobile office?

We’re going to be honest here: Hyundai’s new Universe mobile office looks neat, but we reckon it’ll be rather difficult to choose actually getting work done over simply chilling out in this thing.

Those business class-level reclining seats, for example? They look perfect for dozing off in. It doesn’t help that each one comes with its own display and wireless charging pad, either. Hyundai calls these areas “personal workspaces.” That’s nice—now is anyone up for binging on Netflix after the Zoom call?

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Things become ever so slightly more work-oriented as you move toward the back of the bus, which features a glass conference table with wraparound bench seating and easy-to-access charging ports. Again, though, that space looks like it’s perfect napping real estate.

Other worthwhile features include an incredibly spacious cabin with nice lighting, a variety of neat storage areas, as well as automatic blinds. The Universe mobile office is available in a wide variety of seating configurations, including a 13-seater with an expanded office space.

Hyundai says products like this enable teams to remain productive while on the move and at remote locations. Would you get any work done in a mobile environment like this? Let us know in the comments.

Hyundai Universe mobile office

PHOTO BY Hyundai

PHOTO BY Hyundai