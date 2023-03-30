The updated Hyundai Sonata is an absolute looker

Hyundai has been continuously upping its design game as of late. Just have a gander at models like the Staria, the Grandeur, and even the Accent, then tell us what you think of those looks. It’s been happening at a pretty fast pace, too. So much so that cars released back in 2020 such as the new Sonata are now already starting to look a bit dated.

Not that it still matters for this sedan, anyway, because the Sonata’s already been completely overhauled for this year. It just debuted as one of the biggest lookers at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show.

The new Sonata sports this new signature Hyundai lightbar on the hood, which comes along with aggressive-looking air intakes and plastic trim on the bumper. It has such a muscular physique that even the non-N Line variants look sporty.

The rear is the same story, as it also features another massive lightbar to match the one on the front end. A ducktail spoiler with a contrasting finish adorns the trunk, and more sharp lines accentuate the rear body panels. If you compare this end to that of its predecessor—which still looks nice—you’ll agree that this is still quite the upgrade.

Inside you’ll find a very premium and modern cabin that boasts a plethora of leather and soft-touch materials all around. The dashboard gets rather fancy-looking trim that complements the huge digital displays up front quite well.

Speaking of the displays, those are two 12.3-inch screens up front. The head unit is paired with a 12-speaker Bose setup.

Now, we know you’re curious about this one, so let’s take a peek under the hood. There are five engine options in total: a 2.5-liter and 1.6-liter turbopetrols, a 2.0-liter nat-asp gasoline engine, a hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, and an LPG setup.

The Sonata N Line, meanwhile, gets the new 2.0-liter and 1.6-liter turbocharged engines to go along with its existing 2.5-liter turbopetrol.

Safety features in this sedan include forward, rear cross-traffic, and blind-spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning and assist, lane-keep assist and lane-following assist, and smart cruise control with stop and go.

Okay, we know the Honda Accord was just discontinued in our market a while back, and there’s only just the Toyota Camry to truly challenge in this segment. But what do you guys think after what you’ve seen today: Should Hyundai Motor Philippines consider bringing back the Sonata? The comments section is open.