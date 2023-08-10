Gaikindo 2023: Feast your eyes on the new Hyundai Stargazer X

In a packed hall at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia Motor Show, Hyundai has unveiled its newest weapon for MPV domination. The Stargazer X, a new variant of the MPV that won our last Big Test, is here. Well, in Indonesia at least.

The Stargazer X is taller and has new body cladding. Think of the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross to the Xpander.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

The power train is the same—that’s the 1.5-liter gasoline engine churning out 113hp and 144Nm—so expect more or less the same ride comfort and power. Based on how the Stargazer performs, this is a good thing.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

The cabin is also carried over. We particularly enjoyed the Stargazer’s cabin space and build quality. Another win. It also comes with a Bose sound system, a tire-pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake, forward-parking distance warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, and Hyundai Bluelink connectivity, among many other extra features.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

This formula has worked well for Mitsubishi and other brands that have tried it. Consumers get a new variant to choose from, with minimal R&D cost to the manufacturer.

Hyundai Motors Philippines hasn’t officially commented on when the Stargazer X will be available in the country. But we got the impression that they want to bring it in ASAP. Indonesia has remained relatively resistant to supply chain issues, so you may see this in a couple of months.

PHOTO BY Hyundai Motors Indonesia

