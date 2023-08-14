The Hyundai Stargazer X could arrive in PH as early as next month

Are you excited for the Hyundai Stargazer X? The Korean carmaker’s MPV is the newest in the category, and the regular Stargazer has been winning comparos left and right. Well, it won ours at least. The Stargazer X has a new face and added body cladding, and possibly higher end features. Basically it improves on an already stellar product.

So the big question is, when do we get it? We spent four days in Indonesia to cover the global launch of the Stargazer X. For half a day we were at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, and then another half day at the PT Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia to see how Cretas, Stargazers and Ioniq 5s (RHD markets only) were built.

We were able to get more insights into how soon we might get our allocation of Stargazer X units, as the Hyundai factory in Indonesia also makes this model for our market.

The Stargazer X could be on Philippine soil as early as next month, September 2023. But that doesn’t mean you can order or buy one by the time Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas songs fill the malls. The official launch could take another month after that. New models—from any brand—aren’t normally driven straight from the docks to showrooms. According to an industry insider, sometimes they sit in warehouses for months before being launched and put on sale. But we think Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMP) won’t wait that long.

If the rumored Hyundai van is also coming this year, it’s going to be a busy fourth quarter for HMP. Just in time to catch the holiday rush for new cars.

Nothing is officially confirmed from Hyundai just yet. But if you’re in the market for an MPV or a van and you’re not in a rush, best to wait a month or two.

