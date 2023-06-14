Report: It looks like the Hyundai Stargazer X is coming soon

Raised subcompact seven-seaters are one of the most popular sellers in the country today. But it’s not just in the Philippines where this trend is present. You’ll also see loads of these models in our neighboring countries such as Indonesia and Thailand.

Most of the popular brands in the land have a raised small seven-seater in their respective lineups. Toyota has the Rush, Suzuki has the XL7, Honda has the BR-V, and Mitsubishi has the Xpander Cross. But one brand that wants to dip its toes in that market is Hyundai.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is LTO’s new rules for temporary and improvised plates in PH

CAMPI: Car and truck sales in PH grow 31.5% year-on-year

A few months ago, we reported Hyundai filing a trademark for the name Stargazer X (in the Philippines, no less). At the time, we reckoned that it will be a higher riding version of the Stargazer. There was nothing concrete beyond that, but Hyundai’s trademark registration is a big deal, nonetheless.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, reports from Indonesia are saying the Stargazer X will soon become reality. Otodriver even ran a story showing a camouflaged Stargazer with extra ground clearance and black cladding on the fenders. The photographed car also had a unique set of alloy wheels, hinting that this is a different kind of Stargazer. It’s also worth pointing out that the covered test car photographed has disc brakes at the back. The standard Stargazer comes with rear drum brakes, regardless of variant.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

With that, it appears that the Stargazer X is already far in its development. It’s unknown when exactly the high-riding MPV will make its premiere, but it’s possible that it could be within the year. Otodriver reckons it might make its reveal at the upcoming Gaikindo Indonesia International Motor Show (GIIAS) which will be held in August.

Note: The main photo is a rendering by Andrew Guerrero.