Hyundai trademarks the name ‘Stargazer X’ in PH...what could it be?

As it stands, the Hyundai Stargazer has a pretty strong variant lineup in the country. The range starts with the 1.5 GL IVT, followed by the 1.5 GLS IVT, and topped off with the 1.5 GLS Premium IVT. We’ve driven the top-spec version and we were pretty impressed with it.



However, it seems that Hyundai isn’t quite finished with its baby MPV just yet. After snooping around the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) database, we discovered a new trademark from Hyundai. The name it registered was Stargazer X, and it hints at a new variant for the subcompact MPV.



PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The trademark was filed last January 13, 2023, and the is still pending as of this writing. Curiously, Hyundai filed the Stargazer X name in the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL), with the current status of ‘in examination.’ So far, there are no other IP offices that have the name registered in its databases.

PHOTO BY World Intellectual Property Office database

Manufacturers regularly file new trademarks and patents, but this one from Hyundai has genuinely gotten us curious. It could simply be the brand reserving the name and never using it, or we might be on to something here. Whatever it is, it’s an interesting development.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

But let’s just say Hyundai will use the Stargazer X name down the line. What kind of model could we expect? Nothing is concrete yet, but the possibility of a lifted, more crossover-like version of the MPV isn’t too far from reality. After all, most of its competitors have an ‘SUV’ version of their subcompact people carriers. Prime examples of these are the Honda BR-V, Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, and Suzuki XL7.



Another possibility is a styling package for the Stargazer. The MPV could get a sportier appearance pack with kits and a spoiler, similar to the first-release Mitsubishi Xpander GLS Sport. Either way, it’s still too early to tell what Hyundai will do with the name, but we’ll keep an eye out for developments.