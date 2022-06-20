Report: Hyundai is killing off the Veloster after 11 years

Reports about Hyundai discontinuing the Ioniq—the car, not the new EV brand—just surfaced online a few weeks back. Now, it appears the carmaker is axing yet another nameplate.

According to Korean website Hankyung.com, Hyundai Motor Company will be terminating the production of the Veloster next month. This comes after the automaker took out all but the high-performance Veloster N model from its roster last year.

The original report says Hyundai is killing off the Veloster in order to shift its focus on the production of the Elantra N and the next-generation Kona. The Veloster then marks the end of the line after 11 years in Hyundai’s stable. One of the last versions of it to emerge was the updated Veloster N hot hatch with its new eight-speed wet DCT that made its debut more than two years back.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

Here in our market, the Veloster officially arrived in the first half of 2016 after a long, long wait. The vehicle has since flown under the radar in recent years, though, and Hyundai Asia Resources (HARI) never did get to bring in the high-revving Veloster N model. That being said, we’re sure the Veloster nameplate will be missed.

What do you guys think? Should Hyundai build a new hot hatch to take the place of the Veloster, or is the i20N enough?

