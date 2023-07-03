The pickup version of the Ineos Grenadier will be called the Quartermaster

Like the look of the new, old-style Ineos Grenadier, but worried that it hasn’t got enough exposed storage space? Well, good news—a double-cab pickup truck version is coming.

Yep, a five-seat pickup version of the definitely-not-a-Defender will be shown for the very first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in a couple of weeks. Oh, and it’ll be called the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster. Great name.

Despite being unveiled at the Festival of Speed, the Quartermaster probably won’t be that speedy. In fact, we’d imagine it’ll get the same six-cylinder BMW-sourced powertrains as the standard Grenadier: a 3.0-liter turbopetrol making 283hp or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo diesel that makes 248hp. Remember the tin-top version already weighs a hefty 2.7 tons, too.

PHOTO BY Ineos

Although there is another powertrain option for the Grenadier coming, and that’s also set to be unveiled at this year’s FoS. We’re talking about the *deep breath* Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology Demonstrator.

Apparently that car—a prototype designed to show “how well-suited the zero emissions technology is for a future long-range 4X4 off-roader”—will be driven up the hill alongside the new Quartermaster at Goodwood.

We’ve known about Ineos’s interest in hydrogen for a while now—it signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai back in 2020 that saw the two firms combine their knowledge in order to try and develop a system for the worldwide production and supply of hydrogen. Oh, and at the time we were told that the Hyundai Nexo’s fuel-cell powertrain would be transplanted into the Grenadier for testing.

Whether that’s what has transpired, we’ll have to wait and see, but do you think a hydrogen Grenadier could work?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.