Confirmed: Next-gen Mitsubishi Strada to get new turbodiesel engine

Mitsubishi is sure making a lot of noise about the next-generation Strada. So far, the company has shown photo teasers, videos, and even a few action shots of the all-new pickup. Now, Mitsubishi has dropped a major detail about the future model.

The company has now confirmed that the 2024 Strada will get a new engine. There aren’t any concrete details just yet, but Mitsubishi claims it will be “more impressive than ever”. A bold choice of words, yes, but what can we expect?

There’s a strong chance this new engine will be the 4N16 MIVEC turbodiesel mill. It’s essentially an updated version of the 4N15 used in the current Strada and Montero Sport. That said, the displacement is slightly smaller from 2,442cc to 2,439cc, but it’s still classified as a 2.4-liter. This engine is currently seeing service in the Japan-spec Nissan Urvan (called the Caravan over there), albeit in detuned form.

Of course, we want more power out of the new engine. The 4N15 was one of the most powerful engines in its class when we first experienced it in 2016. At the time, it had more power than the first release of the Toyota 2.8-liter turbodiesel and the tried and tested Isuzu 3.0-liter turbodiesel. However, all its major competitors have surpassed its 179hp and 430Nm rating. These days, the competition packs at least 189hp and 450Nm of torque.

We’re also curious if the next-gen Strada will use the eight-speed automatic from the current Montero Sport. However, we are certain that the future truck will retain its clever 4WD-High mode that keeps the center diff unlocked for extra traction on paved roads. If the going gets a little rougher, the driver can lock the center diff on their own terms.

The all-new Mitsubishi Strada will be revealed by July 26, 2023. By then, we’ll also know the truck’s full dimensions, as well as its features. As for the Montero Sport, Mitsubishi has confirmed that we can expect it for the 2025 model year.