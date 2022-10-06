This is the 2023 Isuzu D-Max. Can you see the changes?

The MU-X isn’t the only Isuzu that gets updates for the 2023 model year. The Japanese automaker also applied some changes to the D-Max pickup for good measure. With that, we might expect a couple of these updates to eventually make it to the Philippine model.

Isuzu D-Max 2023 exterior

PHOTO BY Isuzu

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At first glance, you won’t find much difference between this and the current model. But if you take a closer look, you’ll notice metallic grey finishes in the grille, along with more grey-colored trims in the fender flares for the V-Cross (aka, the LS-E in the Philippines). Moving to its sides, the D-Max also gets new wheel designs and that applies to all variants of the pickup. As for the rear, it gets smoked tail lights as part of the 2023 update.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: How to reload your Beep card

Will the PH-spec Toyota Vios still have a 1.3-liter option? It's a strong possibility



Isuzu D-Max 2023 interior

PHOTO BY Isuzu

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Inside, you won’t see much changes in terms of the dashboard’s design. It still retains the piano black and dark chrome accents, and the seat colors are the same as before. However, it’s the seat fabric that gets a significant update. Isuzu calls the material Cool Max, and they say it has the ability to lessen heat absorption compared to synthetic leather. Now that’s something handy when you’re parked under the sun. The seats also get vibration absorbing cushions for the front seats.

Isuzu D-Max 2023 features

PHOTO BY Isuzu

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

For the 2023 model year, the D-Max gets an updated infotainment system. It sports a higher resolution screen, per the manufacturer, plus they added wireless Apple CarPlay to go along with it. There’s a hardware upgrade for 2023, too. From now on, most 4x4 models get an electronic rear differential lock as standard. Here’s to hoping the Philippine version gets it too.

Isuzu D-Max 2023 engines

PHOTO BY Isuzu

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We’ll keep this one short. All engines are carried over for the 2023 D-Max. That means you have a choice between the 1.9 RZ4E Bluepower turbodiesel, or the 3.0-liter Bluepower turbodiesel. Transmission choices remain the same; a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

Isuzu D-Max 2023 Philippine launch

PHOTO BY Isuzu

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Given that Isuzu just launched it in Thailand, it might take a while before the local launch takes place. Either way, we can expect these updates to make it to the local-spec D-Max pickups.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.