The Isuzu D-Max has pretty cool official accessories available abroad

People sure love dressing up SUVs and pickups these days. Whether it’s a new set of wheels, body kits, or steel bumpers, there’s no shortage of accessories available for that extra touch of personalization. It’s even reached a point where manufacturers are joining in by collaborating with aftermarket brands and making their own official accessories. Just take a look at Ford and ARB.

Not to be outdone, Isuzu also has a comprehensive options list for its models. Last time, we looked at the Mu-X's accessories, and we saw things such as steel bumpers, roof carriers, and towing packages. This time around, we’re looking at the D-Max, and the things you can bolt on to that truck is worthy of attention.

There’s the usual choices for steel bumpers and nudge bars available for the D-Max, along with roof loading options. However, the choices are wider for the pickup and includes things such as weather-proof luggage bags, ladder racks, and even cargo carrier bars for the bed. On top of that, there’s even a steel platform that can be attached to the bed to give it an additional cargo floor.

For those who are into camping, glamping, and overlanding, there are two awning configurations made for the D-Max. The first one deploys from the roof rack to cover one side of the truck, while the second forms a larger canopy for all-around sun protection. There’s also no need to start up the truck if you need to charge up some items. Isuzu can also provide a dual battery system mounted on the bed, so there’s no need to worry about draining the main battery.

Other options include bed covers, sports bars, roof racks and rails, window visors, and camper shells. And if that’s still not enough, Isuzu can swap out the bed and put in an aluminum tray for heavy-duty applications.