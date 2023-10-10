New Isuzu D-Max variant to be launched in PH on October 12

By now, you probably know that the updated Isuzu D-Max was shown in Thailand. While we can’t expect it to arrive this year, there is something that can fill the gap in the meantime. Locally, Isuzu is preparing the launch of a special edition of the pickup.

Now, the company has announced the launch date for the special edition D-Max. So, for those looking forward to it, mark your calendars on October 12 for the big reveal.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

There are no full photos of the truck just yet, but the previous teaser did provide some clues. As mentioned, there is no official name yet, but there are Limited badges present on the pickup. Notable changes seen in the preview are the honeycomb grille and some red highlights on the front apron. Unique multi-spoke wheels are also part of the changes, along with all-terrain tires.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

Isuzu went sticker happy with this special edition D-Max. On its flanks are decals that resemble mud splatters for a bit more flair and, um, attitude. At the back, there are even more decals but have a different pattern from the sides. Instead, it gets dark gray and bright red stripes right on the tailgate. There’s also another Limited sticker just above the 3.0 TD badge.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

For now, there is no mention of any mechanical upgrades to this upcoming variant of the D-Max. However, we do reckon that it will come with four-wheel drive given the addition of the all-terrain tires. We’ll know more by the reveal date, but for now, stay tuned.