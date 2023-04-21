Isuzu Philippines has launched the updated D-Max; P20k increase for LS-A, LS-E

This was a pretty long time coming, isn’t it? Months after its world premiere in Thailand, the new and updated Isuzu D-Max is finally in the country. It’s a minor model change for Isuzu’s pickup, and you’ll have to take a good look at it to see what’s new.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Most of the tweaks are seen on the LS-A and top-spec LS-E variants. Whether it’s the 4x2 or for 4x4 model, the range-topping D-Max gets metallic grey finishes in the grille, along with more grey-colored trims on the fender flares for the 2023 model year.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Also new this year are the wheel designs for the LS-A and LS-E. Both variants now wear multi-spoke alloys with V-spokes by the outer edges. The workhorse models (cab and chassis, single cab, 4x2 and 4x4 LT) are carried over largely unchanged.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The LS-E comes standard with Isuzu’s advanced driver assist system. That means it has adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and forward collision warning. On top of those features, it also comes with automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and turn assist that automatically engages the brakes if a possible collision is detected while turning.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Carried over from the pre-update models are the engine choices. The LS-A and LS-E models use the 3.0-liter BluePower turbodiesel that produces 187hp and 450Nm of torque. The cab and chassis, single cab, LT 4x2, and LT 4x4 come with the 1.9-liter RZ4E with 148hp and 350Nm of torque. Sadly, the local-spec 4x4 models still don't get a rear differential lock.

The new look for the D-Max LS-A and LS-E brings with it a price bump of P20,000.

Here are the updated prices:

D-Max 3.0 4x2 LS-A M/T - P1,390,000

D-Max 3.0 4x2 LS-A A/T - P1,460,000

D-Max 3.0 4x4 LS-A M/T - P1,700,000

D-Max 3.0 4x4 LS-E A/T - P1,905,000