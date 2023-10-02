Report: Isuzu D-Max facelift to revealed Oct. 6, 2023

It wasn’t that long ago when the Isuzu D-Max received a minor model change. To be exact, the first facelift of the pickup was revealed in Thailand in October 2022. That model would eventually arrive in the Philippines in April 2023.

The changes made to the updated D-Max do require a closer look to spot any differences. It’s mostly relegated to trims and wheel designs in this case. But it now seems that we could be expecting a major facelift on the way.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Thai automotive publication Headlightmag reports that we can expect significant (and noticable changes) to the D-Max soon. The site says that Isuzu Thailand will show the new pickup by October 6, 2023. It’s unknown just how extensive this facelift will be, but the site is positive that there will be exterior and equipment changes.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

It is a possibility that the D-Max could adapt the China-spec interior with its wider screens, or it could even have an even more advanced driver assist system. While they’re at it, now is also a good time to tell Isuzu to fit in the rear diff-lock to its pickup. Literally all of its competitors have it standard these days.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

While we’re hoping for more competitive equipment additions, we’re not expecting any major powertrain updates. Headlightmag believes that as well, saying that the 1.9 and 3.0-liter turbodoesel engines will likely carry on. However, the site did say that a new 2.2-liter turbodiesel will appear around 2025, replacing both the 1.9 and 3.0-liter with one engine that comes in two states of tune.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

The Isuzu D-Max does need a more significant update this time around. Aside from the all-new Ranger, the D-Max has to fend off the heavily updated (again) Hilux and the all-new Triton. Only the Navara soldiers on with no major changes, but either way, the pickup wars of this decade is only just heating up.