A special edition Isuzu D-Max is coming soon to PH

The updated version of the Isuzu D-Max landed in the country earlier this year. Featuring mild tweaks and updates, the new pickup aims to get some sales away from Toyota and Ford. But just because Isuzu Philippines has launched the facelifted model here, it doesn’t mean its work is done.

Recently, Isuzu Philippines rolled out a teaser of a new model. While there aren’t much details, one can deduce that it’s a new or special edition of the Isuzu D-Max. It does say Limited on it, but that might not be its final name just yet.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

The quick video also shows a few alterations to the D-Max's familiar exterior. For starters, it has a totally different front grille. Instead of the familiar two-bar look, Isuzu Philippines has replaced it with a single bar piece with a honeycomb pattern. It also gets some red highlights on the bumper for a bit of contrast.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

Also present are decals on its flanks that resemble mud splatters. It’s also one of several Limited stickers present on the truck. Unique multi-spoke wheels are part of the changes, along with all-terrain tires. With that, we reckon that this is a four-wheel drive model.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

At the back, there are even more decals but have a different pattern from the sides. Instead, it gets dark gray and bright red stripes right on the tailgate. There’s also another Limited sticker just above the 3.0 TD badge.

PHOTO BY Isuzu Philippines

By the looks of things, the new variant might be more of a cosmetic package rather than one with upgrades under the chassis. Then again, Isuzu Philippines isn’t giving out any full details yet. Who knows, it might be the return of the Boondock Edition with some surprise upgrades.