Mark your calendars: The all-new Isuzu MU-X will be launched on September 22

This is it, people. After some waiting, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) has finally confirmed that it will be launching the all-new MU-X in a few weeks.

In a new Facebook post, IPC shared details about the upcoming premiere scheduled for September 22, 2021, at 7pm. It appears the big reveal will be streamed via the carmaker’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. You can see the announcement below:

While IPC has yet to release official details about the next-generation midsize SUV, we’ve already received word from a source regarding the vehicle’s specs and pricing. We were told that the MU-X will be priced from P1.595 million to P2.45 million.

In addition, there will be two engine options available: a 187hp, 450Nm 3.0-liter Blue Power turbodiesel and a 148hp, 350Nm 1.9-liter Blue Power RZ4E turbodiesel. To read more about what we’re expecting to see from the upcoming launch, you can click here.

So, are you stoked for the upcoming launch? What would you like to see in the all-new MUX once it finally lands here? Feel free to chime in via the comments section.

