The all-new Isuzu MU-X will cost more than the Mitsubishi Montero Sport

Planning on buying the Philippine-bound 2022 Isuzu MU-X? If yes, be prepared to shell out at least P1,590,000 for the base unit.

A source from within the Japanese car brand has provided Top Gear Philippines with the local prices and specs of the next-generation midsize SUV, and you could end up spending up to P2,450 depending on what variant you choose. Look:

2022 Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X RZ4E 4x2 LS AT – P1,590,000 Isuzu MU-X RZ4E 4x2 LS-A MT – P1,770,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4x2 LS-A AT – P1,900,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4x2 LS-E AT – P2,100,000 Isuzu MU-X 3.0L 4x4 LS-E AT – P2,450,000

Units will be available in five colors: Marrakesh Brown, Satin White Pearl, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Splash White.

You’ll also have two engine options to choose from: A 3.0-liter Blue Powe turbodiesel with 187hp at 3,600rpm and 450Nm between 1,800-2,800rpm, and a 1.9-liter Blue Power RZ4E turbodiesel with 148hp at 3,600rpm and 350Nm between 1,800-2,600rpm. Both options come paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Continue reading below ↓

If you’re willing to spend a premium on a higher-end LS-E unit, you’ll also be looking at advanced safety and convenience features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, turn assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Also worth noting is that the entire range gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Nice. Higher-end LS-E units come with an eight-speaker sound setup, while the rest of the lineup comes with six speakers.

It’s important to note that nothing is 100% until official word from Isuzu Philippines comes out. Right now, though? This is as much information as we’re getting. Also, no launch date yet, but we expect more information regarding a release to be made available soon.

What do you think of the all-new MU-X’s local pricing and specs?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.