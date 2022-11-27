Internet, Jeep needs you to name its new off-roader!

Here's an interesting contest from a car company...

Jeep wants the internet to name the upcoming electric Wagoneer, and if yours is chosen, you get to spend seven days in the hole.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Just Lewis Hamilton doing donuts in an R34 Skyline GT-R in Japan

Review: 2023 Suzuki Dzire GL+ AGS





PHOTO BY Jeep

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Er, we should probably clarify that the prize is a week in Jackson Hole, a hilariously named yet super-slick ski resort in Wyoming. As tranquilised giraffes would probably make a better fist of snowboarding than we do, we’re happy to note that Jackson Hole is home to a) some tremendously soft powdery snow to fall in, and b) astonishing vistas to enjoy as we nurse our aching bones and bruised bodies.

Apparently the total spend for a week nestled in the lap of luxury is $40,000, which translates to P2,268,000, and a fat stack of cash in pretty much anyone’s language.

PHOTO BY Jeep

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

So, get your thinking caps on, go to Jeep’s microsite by clicking those blue words, and come up with a name that befits an all-electric, 600hp family-sized off-roader with roots that wind back to the original Wagoneer of 1963. So no, ‘WagEneer’ won’t cut it. But hey, feel free to submit that anyway; after all, if we say your chances are not good, we’re telling you there’s a chance...

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.