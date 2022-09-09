Jeep finally makes its electric push with three all-new EVs

Jeep is having a major pile-on in battery electric drive. It wants to be the ‘global zero-emission SUV leader.’ In Europe, that means all its new-vehicle sales will be fully electric by 2030. Even in the US, land of freedom and gasoline, it’s expecting 50% by then.

And instead of just boring us with airy but blind promises, it actually has some cars to show for it. Three of them.

First is the Jeep Avenger. This itty-bitty Jeep was designed in Italy and will be built in Poland. It fits under the Renegade in the lineup, and uses the smallest of the new Stellantis specialist electric platforms. It’ll be launched at the Paris Show on 17 October and available to order from that date.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver’s license renewal process

Reminder: Just because you pay for a parking slot doesn’t mean it’s legal to park there

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Says global design chief Ralph Gilles: “It was designed in Italy for a reason. These cars exist in cities, they go up curbs, they need body armor. But it also has Renegade elements like the tail lamps and grille.” City use means the planned 400km range should be okay.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jeep says its buyers will be younger, more single and more likely female than its bigger cars. Seems like an over-compensation that they’ve given it a name as aggressive as Avenger. Grrrr.

More exciting is the Jeep Recon, shown here in three colors: khaki, hi-viz green, and gunmetal. Its removable doors and boxy design are clearly an answer to the wildly successful Ford Bronco, but unlike the Bronco, it’s electric—and electric-only. And it’s coming to Europe in 2024 after a US launch next year.

This one is based on the STLA Large electric platform, which the company has previously said will have batteries from 101kWh to 120kWh, and can run at 800 volts.

Gilles says the platform has a lot of freedom, and for the Recon they raised clearance and shortened the front and rear overhangs to get it to do what they wanted when off-road.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Jeep

It has a frunk, and different proportions from ICE Jeeps because of the long wheelbase. But in clinics people still knew it’s a Jeep, he claims. “The separate bumpers, the grille graphic, the wheel arches, and the spare on the back all tie it to the Wrangler.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jeep’s boss Christian Meunier says: “The Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the US, and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge.”

The final one of the trio is the Wagoneer S. These renderings are of a concept, but Gilles says it’s more than 95% final. It’s on the same platform as the Recon but Gilles says: “It was a totally different brief. The customers will have had many Jeeps; now they want a luxury statement. And it’s about aerodynamics.”

The engineering calculations have arrived at 0-60mph (97kph) in 3.5sec, 608hp from the twin motors, and almost 650km of range

So, those are the first three in the full-electric lineup. Small, big, chunky. There’s more. Jeep released a statement saying: “The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments.” So you don’t have to be a genius at reading between the lines to guess the fourth one will be midsize—an electric substitute for the Compass or Cherokee.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

More images of the Jeep Avenger:

PHOTO BY Jeep

PHOTO BY Jeep

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.