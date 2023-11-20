Meet KG Mobility’s new and revived lineup in the Philippines

There have a lot of developments in the world of Ssangyong. For starters, it’s no longer called as such. The company has now been rebranded as KG Mobility to start fresh. Secondly, there’s a new distributor in the Philippines, now handled by The Covenant Car Company Incorporated (TCCCI).
Weeks after the initial announcement, TCCCI has official launched and restarted the brand back in the country, also carrying the name KG Mobility. Along with that, the full range of models set for release in the Philippines has been unveiled.
KG Mobility Philippines will roll out five models in the country. These are the Tivoli, Tivoli Grand, Torres, Rexton, and Musso Grand.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
This 'Dodge Challenger' is actually a Honda Civic underneath
BYD launches new Atto 3 EV with a P1.598-M starting price
KG Mobility Tivoli
The KG Mobility Philippine lineup kicks of with the Tivoli. The subcompact crossover gets a new face for the 2024 model year, incorporating the rebrand’s new direction. Its body still looks similar to the pre-update model, but it’s the interior that gets a major overhaul.
This time around, there are no more diesel options for the Tivoli. The lone engine choice is a 1.6-liter gas mill with 126hp and 160Nm of torque. It is then paired with a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.
KG Mobility Tivoli Grand
For those looking for the maneuverability of a subcompact crossover but need extra space, there’s the Tivoli Grand. From the front, it looks similar to the standard version, but from the B-pillar back, it’s a totally different vehicle.
It gains a few more inches at the back, expanding the total cargo volume to 1,440 liters. Mind you, it’s still a five-seater, but the gains in the loading area are immense. Like the standard-length Tivoli, it too uses a 1.6-liter engine with 126hp and 160Nm of torque that’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
KG Mobility Torres
The newest addition to the KG Mobility family is the Torres. Locally, it succeeds the Korando although that one’s still on sale in its home market. However, the Torres aims to show the bold new direction that the company is taking with its distinctive design inside and out. The Torres is the brand’s entry into the compact crossover class, and it’s up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.
Some highlights include available all-wheel drive and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine. It packs 161hp and 280Nm of torque, shifting via a six-speed automatic. Screens are abound in the Torres, and it even features power seats with heating and, more importantly in the Philippines, ventilation.
KG Mobility Rexton
The full-frame midsize SUV market is mainly dominated by the Japanese, but KG Mobility hopes that South Korea will make an impact in the local market with the facelifted Rexton. Believe it or not, this is a proper 4x4 and not just some large wagon on tall tires.
Not only has a full ladder frame but also comes equipped with goodies that make it off-road ready. As standard, it has a low-range transfer case and even an automatic rear locking differential for four-wheel drive models. That should be a pleasant surprise for off-roaders.
As for the engine, it packs a 2.2-liter turbodiesel unit. Power is rated at 200hp and 441Nm of torque, so it’s about on par with the segment’s stalwarts.
KG Mobility Musso Grand
Given that the pickup market is strong in the country, it’s no surprise that KG Mobility Philippines brought in one of its own. Like the Rexton, the Musso Grand was also given a bit of a facelift for the 2024 model year.
The Musso Grand benefits from a full frame chassis, so you can expect a high payload capacity and towing capabilities. Off-road hardware is also present in this model, so it includes a low-range transfer case and the automatic rear-locking differential. Power is provided by the same 2.2-liter turbodiesel from the Rexton.
Prices, you ask? Check out the list below.
Prices and variants, KG Mobility Philippines range
Tivoli
Tivoli Verge MT - P898,888*/P938,888
Tivoli Verge AT - P998,888*/P998,000
Tivoli Prime AT - P1,138,888*/P1,198,888
Tivoli Apex AT - P1,248,888*/P1,288,888
Tivoli Grand
Tivoli Grand Prime - P1,188,888*/P1,228,888
Tivoli Grand Apex - P1,268,888*/P1,288,888
Torres
Apex FWD - P1,868,888*/P1,918,888
Apex AWD - P2,168,888*/P2,218,888
Rexton
Apex 4x2 - P2,248,888*/P2,298,888
Highland 4x4 - P2,588,888*/P2,638,888
Musso Grand
Verge 4x2 MT - P1,198,888*/P1,248,888
Verge 4x2 AT - P1,298,888*/P1,348,888
Prime 4x2 AT - P1,528,888/P1,568,888
Highland 4x2 AT - P1,628,888*/P1,668,888
Highland 4x4 AT - P1,898,888*/P1,938,888
*Introductory prices