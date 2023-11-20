Meet KG Mobility’s new and revived lineup in the Philippines

There have a lot of developments in the world of Ssangyong. For starters, it’s no longer called as such. The company has now been rebranded as KG Mobility to start fresh. Secondly, there’s a new distributor in the Philippines, now handled by The Covenant Car Company Incorporated (TCCCI).



Weeks after the initial announcement, TCCCI has official launched and restarted the brand back in the country, also carrying the name KG Mobility. Along with that, the full range of models set for release in the Philippines has been unveiled.

KG Mobility Philippines will roll out five models in the country. These are the Tivoli, Tivoli Grand, Torres, Rexton, and Musso Grand.

PHOTO BY KG Mobility Philippines

PHOTO BY KG Mobility



The KG Mobility Philippine lineup kicks of with the Tivoli. The subcompact crossover gets a new face for the 2024 model year, incorporating the rebrand’s new direction. Its body still looks similar to the pre-update model, but it’s the interior that gets a major overhaul.

This time around, there are no more diesel options for the Tivoli. The lone engine choice is a 1.6-liter gas mill with 126hp and 160Nm of torque. It is then paired with a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual.

KG Mobility Tivoli Grand

PHOTO BY KG Mobility



For those looking for the maneuverability of a subcompact crossover but need extra space, there’s the Tivoli Grand. From the front, it looks similar to the standard version, but from the B-pillar back, it’s a totally different vehicle.



It gains a few more inches at the back, expanding the total cargo volume to 1,440 liters. Mind you, it’s still a five-seater, but the gains in the loading area are immense. Like the standard-length Tivoli, it too uses a 1.6-liter engine with 126hp and 160Nm of torque that’s mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

PHOTO BY KG Mobility



The newest addition to the KG Mobility family is the Torres. Locally, it succeeds the Korando although that one’s still on sale in its home market. However, the Torres aims to show the bold new direction that the company is taking with its distinctive design inside and out. The Torres is the brand’s entry into the compact crossover class, and it’s up against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.



Some highlights include available all-wheel drive and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine. It packs 161hp and 280Nm of torque, shifting via a six-speed automatic. Screens are abound in the Torres, and it even features power seats with heating and, more importantly in the Philippines, ventilation.



KG Mobility Rexton

PHOTO BY KG Mobility



The full-frame midsize SUV market is mainly dominated by the Japanese, but KG Mobility hopes that South Korea will make an impact in the local market with the facelifted Rexton. Believe it or not, this is a proper 4x4 and not just some large wagon on tall tires.



Not only has a full ladder frame but also comes equipped with goodies that make it off-road ready. As standard, it has a low-range transfer case and even an automatic rear locking differential for four-wheel drive models. That should be a pleasant surprise for off-roaders.



As for the engine, it packs a 2.2-liter turbodiesel unit. Power is rated at 200hp and 441Nm of torque, so it’s about on par with the segment’s stalwarts.



KG Mobility Musso Grand

PHOTO BY KG Mobility



Given that the pickup market is strong in the country, it’s no surprise that KG Mobility Philippines brought in one of its own. Like the Rexton, the Musso Grand was also given a bit of a facelift for the 2024 model year.



The Musso Grand benefits from a full frame chassis, so you can expect a high payload capacity and towing capabilities. Off-road hardware is also present in this model, so it includes a low-range transfer case and the automatic rear-locking differential. Power is provided by the same 2.2-liter turbodiesel from the Rexton.

Prices, you ask? Check out the list below.



Prices and variants, KG Mobility Philippines range

Tivoli



Tivoli Verge MT - P898,888*/P938,888

Tivoli Verge AT - P998,888*/P998,000

Tivoli Prime AT - P1,138,888*/P1,198,888

Tivoli Apex AT - P1,248,888*/P1,288,888

Tivoli Grand



Tivoli Grand Prime - P1,188,888*/P1,228,888

Tivoli Grand Apex - P1,268,888*/P1,288,888

Torres



Apex FWD - P1,868,888*/P1,918,888

Apex AWD - P2,168,888*/P2,218,888

Rexton

Apex 4x2 - P2,248,888*/P2,298,888

Highland 4x4 - P2,588,888*/P2,638,888

Musso Grand

Verge 4x2 MT - P1,198,888*/P1,248,888

Verge 4x2 AT - P1,298,888*/P1,348,888

Prime 4x2 AT - P1,528,888/P1,568,888

Highland 4x2 AT - P1,628,888*/P1,668,888

Highland 4x4 AT - P1,898,888*/P1,938,888

*Introductory prices