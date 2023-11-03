Kia Carnival gets a new, EV9-like face for 2024

Kia is sticking on its new design language to just about every car it makes these days. Whether it’s an all-new model or a facelift, we’re seeing more of its EV-inspired look in the entire lineup. For the updated models, we’ve seen the new, more vertical design in the Sorento and Picanto.

Now, it’s the turn of the brand’s luxury minivan to receive a design overhaul, the Kia Carnival. Mind you, this is a facelift, albeit a major one as it looks quite different from the current version.

Kia calls the design concept ‘Modern Boldness’ and follows the philosophy of ‘Opposites United’. With that, the 2024 Kia Carnival features an entirely new front end with vertical headlights, a wider grille, and a redesigned bumper. It’s daring look, it must be said, and one that’s now aligned with most of Kia product line.

There’s more of that ‘Opposites United’ theme over at the back. Like the headlights, the taillights are now vertical with a long horizontal strip connecting the two. Because of the, the shape of the tailgate fascia has also been changed for the 2024 model year. Its rear bumper has also been reshaped, and it seems that Kia wants to give its minivan a little more SUV/crossover-like cues with the addition of black cladding all over the lower half of the vehicle.

For those who want to take a look at the interior, it’s not possible at the moment. Kia has yet to reveal the new cabin, but we can expect big changes nonetheless. If we were to base it on what Kia did to the 2024 Sorento, the new Carnival could get a totally new dashboard, bigger screens, and updated graphics.

Engine choices are the same as before, meaning 3.5-liter V6 petrol or 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel. However, the company will soon add a hybrid option to the Carnival range. It says it will add the 1.6-liter turbo-hybrid option to the minivan in the future.

Full details will be released soon with the South Korean market opening its order books next month.