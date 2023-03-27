The Kia EV5 is another futuristic concept that could reach production

There’s still a lot of fanfare surrounding the Kia EV9 that was just unveiled a few weeks ago. From its concept car styling to its airy, minimalist interior, the production EV9 is a glimpse of the South Korean automaker’s EV future. But Kia is doubling down on its electric vehicle portfolio.

Hot off the heels of the EV9 is the EV5 concept, and Kia is firm that this model will reach production sooner than later. Given its name, the EV5 will slot below the flagship EV9, likely making this a more mainstream product once it’s on sale.

Like its bigger brother, the EV5 features boxy and angular styling on the outside. Its LED signature also takes a page from the larger EV crossover with its intricate design. Mind you, the EV5 doesn’t get the clever LED grille from the EV9, but it makes up for it by having a bold light pattern that runs the width of the car. The boxy design also makes the EV5 appear larger than it is.

But the highlight here is the interior. The EV5 has seats that swing and swivel for easier interior access or just for lounging around. The flat floor allows for that flexible seating, along with loads of leg and foot room in the cabin.

There’s also a rearward-facing third-row seat plus a pop-out table that rises from the floor.

As for the dash, it’s typical Kia concept with a large screen that adorns the dashboard. The screen houses the concept’s infotainment system and the instrument cluster. There’s also the hexagonal steering wheel and the rather interesting placement of the pedals.

Granted, not all of these features will appear on the production model. For starters, those suicide doors are unlikely to appear on the road-going version, but it will be interesting to see if the rearward-facing third row and pop-up table will be offered to customers. But it’s almost certain that the funky exterior styling will appear in showrooms down the line.