Here’s another preview of Kia’s all-electric SUV, the EV9

Kia has revealed its intention to fully reveal a new car later this month. Consider this your official notice of notice, then.

It shall be called the Kia EV9; nomenclature that denotes exactly where said car fits in the ever-expanding Kia hierarchy. Right at the top, with a big fat electric bow on it and everything.

Because it’s a big, fat electric car which will likely come with everything, at least judging by the teaser silhouette released today. Kia calls it a “sleek and sculptural design” with “confident and assertive geometry.” It’s certainly confident.

PHOTO BY Kia

We only know at this early stage that like the EV6—that TG award-winning electric car—the EV9 will be spun up from Kia’s dedicated battery-electric chassis dubbed ‘Electric Global Modular Platform.’ Or E-GMP.

Kia has already explained how it wants the new EV9 to “transform the large electric SUV segment” and is keen to emphasise the new car’s off-road prowess. Like sending it to the limit on a “4WD climbing hill and rough terrain tracks.”

We’ll find out just how big and how off-road capable it is when it's revealed later this month.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

