The Kia Granbird is the kind of bus PH commuters deserve

The country’s bus system leaves much to be desired. There, we said it—though it doesn’t exactly take a genius to piece this observation together.

We aren’t just referring to the absurdly long lines at terminals and inefficiency here either. In many cases, even the bus units themselves will have you scratching your head. Broken A/C systems, stuck windows, dilapidated seats…long story short, we as commuters deserve better.

If ever operators around these parts decide to get their act together and standardize things, something like the current-generation Kia Granbird would make for a nice starting point.

Of course, it might be a stretch given the model’s 179,720,000 Korean won (almost P8 million) price tag—which we reckon is a substantial premium compared to just repairing dilapidated units over and over again.

The 2023 Kia Granbird’s look is on-point and gives off a very premium vibe thanks to its shapely silhouette. The front end of the bus also gives off a modern vibe using elongated lighting units and V-shaped facial elements.

The insides of this thing look even better. Of course, how the cabin turns out depends largely on how you spec your units, but photos show some trippy lighting options as well as relatively premium-looking seats. The same feel is carried over to the driver’s area, which is surrounded by a plethora of buttons, switches, and a large 10.25-inch display.

Units come equipped with a 12.7-liter engine with up to 434hp and almost 2,100Nm, and the Granbird can also lower itself up to 20mm for easier ingress and egress. Again, this pitch is a stretch, but one can dream, right?

More photos of the Kia Granbird 2023

