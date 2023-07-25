First look: The refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento gets an EV9-ish front end

Apparently tired of leaks, Kia has gone ahead and revealed the facelifted 2024 Kia Sorento ahead of its official debut in mid-August.

As you may have already seen from unofficial images, the midsize SUV has now adopted the look of its electric EV9 stablemate. The headlight elements are arranged in a T-shaped pattern, flanking a new grille that loses the Kia logo in its center—the badge now takes up space on the edge of the muscular hood.

On the lower half, those new wheels are tamer than the EV9’s rim options, but the lower bumpers front and rear get a quick nip-and-tuck, the matching skid plates giving the exterior a cohesive look. If you expected more drastic changes to the exterior after seeing the all-new Santa Fe, the facelifted Sorento doesn’t quite live up to that, but this is only a refresh, after all.

Initially, the Sorento will have gasoline, diesel, and hybrid powertrains mated to a four-wheel drivetrain—all those will be released in August. The Korean carmaker will also launch a two-wheel-drive hybrid option later on. No engine and performance specs have been disclosed just yet.

Inside, the dashboard layout has been rearranged, with the middle A/C vents now stretching horizontally above a panel that houses a couple of knobs and what look like capacitive touch controls. The main display is now a 12.3-inch touchscreen that connects to the instrument display. The short press release also mentions the addition of a fingerprint authentication system.

As mentioned, details are still sparse as of the moment, but expect more updates soon. For now, thoughts on this facelifted Sorento?

