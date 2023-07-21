It’s official: Toyota Yaris Cross priced from P1.199-M to P1.598-M

There has been a lot of info floating about the Toyota Yaris Cross. From various reports, LTO files and whatnot, we’re pretty much sure and wouldn’t be surprised that the B-crossover was set to make an appearance here at some point. Since the cat’s out of the bag, it seems that Toyota decided to make it (semi) official by unveiling info on the local website and via a teaser that literally came out hours before this story was published.

For now, the website has a grayed-out car outline with ‘Coming Soon’ stamped across it, but we all know what the Yaris Cross looks like by now. With that, there are three variants confirmed for the Philippines. The range starts with the 1.5 G CVT that serves as the base model, followed by the 1.5 V CVT. Lastly, there’s the 1.5 S HEV, confirming the arrival of the hybrid variant. Well, that wasn’t in the LTO database the last time we checked.

Anyway, we don’t know what each variant looks like for now, but technical specs are present. There are two engine options available for the Yaris Cross. There’s the familiar 1.5-liter engine that powers the Avanza, Vios, and Veloz. It produces 106hp and 138Nm of torque, virtually identical to other Toyota models that use the same engine. As for the hybrid powertrain option, it uses the same 1.5-liter engine but with an Atkinson Cycle that’s mated to an electric motor. The gas-fed engine makes 90hp, while the electric motor produces 79hp.

Moving on to prices, the SRP for the three variants are as follows:

Toyota Yaris Cross 2024 variants and prices

Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 G CVT – P1,199,000 Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 V CVT – P1,306,000 Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV CVT (Hybrid) - P1,598,000

As you’ve figured out by now, the Yaris Cross slots in between the Corolla Cross and the Raize in Toyota’s crossover hierarchy. All variants are comparatively less expensive than the equivalent versions of the Corolla Cross, but also just above the top-spec Raize Turbo. It’s also worth pointing out that the the 1.5 V CVT and the 1.5 S HEV CVT come with Toyota Safety Sense as standard with pre-collision system, auto high beam, lane tracing assist, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

