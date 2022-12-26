Kia is saying goodbye to the Stinger with this special-edition model

When it was revealed, the Stinger was arguably the most exciting Kia we’ve seen. A high-performance four-door sedan with a roaring 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood that drives the rear wheels. It’s unlike anything you’d expect from a Kia.

Sadly, in an industry that continues to move toward electrification, there eventually will be no place left for cars like the Stinger. In fact, Kia has all but confirmed that the end is nigh for its halo car and is now officially bidding farewell with the unveiling of the new Stinger Tribute Edition.

This special-edition version of the Stinger will be limited to just 1,000 units across the globe. It is built on the same mechanical bits as the original car, but it gets a choice of Ascot Green or Moonscape matte gray exterior colorways accentuated by black bits on the side mirrors. This one also sits on 19-inch gloss black wheels with black Brembo brake calipers behind them.

PHOTO BY Kia

Inside, the car boasts interior trim that was supposedly never before seen in the Stinger. Bespoke Terracotta leather all around, carbon-effect finish on the console and door panels, and a new wasp-shaped emblem on the seat headrests. To top these all off, a numbered plate on the door sill has been added for to emphasize its exclusivity.

“As we enter a new age of mobility, Kia will satisfy the needs of customers who seek to enjoy elevated levels of dynamic driving pleasure through high-performance electrified models such as the EV6 GT,” said Kia senior vice president and purchase CX design sub-division head Chang Sung Ryu. “And the brand’s strategy to continue accelerating the development of innovative electrification technologies will ensure that sustainability and strong performance combine effortlessly under the Kia badge.”

Now, does this mean there’s a chance we’ll be seeing an electric Stinger in the future? Maybe, or maybe not. Only time can really tell right now. What do you guys think, though? Does Kia need something new to replace the Stinger?



PHOTO BY Kia

