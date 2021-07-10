The Aventador Ultimae is Lamborghini’s farewell to the traditional V12

That’s it, folks. Not just the end of the mighty Lamborghini Aventador, which has been on sale for over a decade now, but also the end of unassisted Lambo V12s.

Yup, the limited-edition Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae—no, that’s not a typo—will be the last road-going Lamborghini powered solely by a nat-asp V12. The Aventador’s replacement will still use a V12—as confirmed by CEO Stephan Winkelmann earlier this year—but it will be a plug-in hybrid.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Which will no doubt make the Ultimae, a car Lamborghini calls “the grand finale of the traditional V12 combustion engine, and the ultimate Aventador in every sense,” a hugely collectible object from the moment it’s released. Lamborghini says it’s building quite a few—350 coupes and 250 roadsters—meaning you may still be able to get on the list. The price hasn’t been disclosed, natch.

The venerable 6.5-liter atmospheric V12 here makes 780ps—or 769hp in old money. That’s 10hp up on the Aventador SVJ (and 40hp more than the Aventador S), but the Ultimae is a wee bit heavier than the former Nürburgring lap-record holder. Nil to 100kph takes a claimed 2.8sec and it’ll rocket all the way to 354kph. There’s four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

As for styling, the Ultimae borrows bits from the S and the SVJ. It does without the SVJ’s fixed wing, for example, but keeps the exhaust/diffuser. Inside, it’s closer to the more richly-appointed Aventador S, with ‘Comfort’ spec seats and lots of lovely alcantara.

So, a fitting farewell? Or would you like more drama?

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

