The new Lamborghini Countach dazzles in the streets of Japan

You know all about the new Lamborghini Countach by now, don’t you? The limited-edition 804hp remake was unveiled in August last year, and deliveries to customers have now started.

The first unit to head to Japan was recently unveiled at Warehouse Terrada in Tokyo, and Lamborghini took the opportunity to get some snaps on the city streets. Anyone else finding the design is growing on them? This particular spec of red with gold wheels and a white interior is certainly doing the business for us.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

How’s this for a treat too: Lambo Japan also brought along a 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary to sit alongside the new LPI 800-4. Thoughts in the comments below please folks...

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

