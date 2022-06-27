Car News

The new Lamborghini Countach dazzles in the streets of Japan

It looks right at home in Tokyo
by Greg Potts | Just now
photo of the Lamborghini Countach in Japan
PHOTO: Lamborghini
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Lamborghini

You know all about the new Lamborghini Countach by now, don’t you? The limited-edition 804hp remake was unveiled in August last year, and deliveries to customers have now started.

The first unit to head to Japan was recently unveiled at Warehouse Terrada in Tokyo, and Lamborghini took the opportunity to get some snaps on the city streets. Anyone else finding the design is growing on them? This particular spec of red with gold wheels and a white interior is certainly doing the business for us.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
This is what a Philippine-made military vehicle looks like
Everything you need to know about Quezon City’s no-contact apprehension program

rear shot of the Lamborghini Countach in Japan

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

photo of the Lamborghini Countach in the streets of japan

How’s this for a treat too: Lambo Japan also brought along a 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary to sit alongside the new LPI 800-4. Thoughts in the comments below please folks...

undefined

Continue reading below ↓

photo of the old and new Lamborghini Countach

photo of the Lamborghini Countach with its doors open

Continue reading below ↓

photo of the Lamborghini Countach

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
This is what a Philippine-made military vehicle looks like
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Lamborghini

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱