These guys built a dune-bashing Lamborghini Huracan and called it a ‘Jumpacan’

Move over, Urus. There’s a new off-road-ready Lamborghini in town, and it’s more than just an all-wheel-drive SUV—it’s a menacing dune-bashing machine.

This, folks, is the Jumpacan. As its name suggests, it’s an off-road-ready version of the road-going Huracan. Obviously, this one wasn’t built in Italy, nor was it officially named by the Italians back in Sant’Agata Bolognese. Why on earth would name a car the Jumpacan?

Not that it matters, because what’s dubbed as the ‘world’s first off-road Lamborghini Huracan build’ is quite the thing. It was built by Chris Steinbacher and his crew at B is for Build, and it’s a project that’s eight months in the making. And counting. But more on that later.

PHOTO BY B is for Build (from YouTube)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a nutshell, it’s the, er, shell and chassis of a Lamborghini Huracan fitted will all the off-road upgrades you can ever imagine on a supercar. It’s got a long-travel suspension and an LS engine with a manual transmission to boot. No exact figures were given here, but this thing was meant to compete at The Mint 400 off-road endurance race, so insane amounts of horsepower isn’t exactly what these guys were gunning for.

Now, The Mint 400 is an annual desert off-road race held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Jumpacan was actually featured in the event’s official YouTube channel, and The Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli said that it was going to be the first-ever Lamborghini to ever participate in the annual race. You can see the brief clip below:

Footage of the Jumpacan’s testing at The Mint 400 track was also released via the B is for Build channel, and it shows even more of this off-road Lambo kicking up dirt. Here, you can see the Jumpacan going flat-out in the desert and then some.

Continue reading below ↓

As mentioned, though, this is only the testing phase for the Jumpacan, so the team did encounter a few mishaps. Specifically, some minor damage to the car and to a crew member, which is why there’s still some work to be done for this build.

Nevertheless, it was still a successful test run overall, and it’s still pretty darn cool to see a Huracan fly around the desert like this one did. If you want to see more, you can check out the full episode below.

PHOTO BY The Mint 400 (from YouTube)

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY The Mint 400 (from YouTube)

PHOTO BY The Mint 400 (from YouTube)

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY The Mint 400 (from YouTube)

PHOTO BY B is for Build (from YouTube)

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.