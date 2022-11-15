There’s now officially a V10-powered, off-road-ready Lamborghini Huracan

Back in 2019, Lamborghini invited TG to Nardo to drive a one-off skunkworks project called the Huracan Sterrato. Now, Sterrato very roughly translates to ‘dirt,’ so you can imagine how much fun was had on said drive…

And then, after things going very quiet for a couple of years (understandably given the events that occurred), the Sterrato made a reappearance in July of this year—only this time it was to confirm that the V10-engined off-road supercar was actually going into production. Hurrah!

And now, Lambo has released the very first images of its production-spec jacked-up Huracan. We won’t get full details until the Sterrato’s official unveiling on 30 November, but just look at the thing…

There are light bars, there are roof bars, there’s a giant roof scoop and there’s much off-road cladding. There are also some properly chunky Bridgestone tires. We are immensely excited.

Lamborghini says the Sterrato emphasizes “the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected.”

So, this or a Porsche 911 Dakar, folks?

