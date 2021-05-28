The new Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 is a preview of future Lambos

“The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” says Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini.

Yes, yes, and yes again. That is something we can absolutely get on board with. Show us a next-gen Lamborghini road car that looks like this, please. We don’t even mind the wild, watch-inspired Roger Dubuis livery. Green is good.

Anyway, this (as Borkert so kindly mentions) is the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2—the updated version of Lambo’s Huracan Super Trofeo Evo, which itself was an updated version of the original Huracan Super Trofeo that we first saw back in 2014. Essentially, it’s the car that’ll be used in Lamborghini’s three continental one-make race series from 2022 onwards.

The update from Evo to EVO2 seems to have mostly been about looks and the resulting aerodynamics. That angry front end brings the car more in line with the road-going Huracan STO and we wouldn’t be surprised if the interesting LED light clusters were one element that made it onto a future road car. Those narrow, vertical front air intakes are also new and help to optimize airflow along the side of the car. The rear lights are actually inspired by the Countach and are absolutely glorious, whilst the giant rear diffuser has been redesigned.

Lambo’s in-house race team Squadra Corse has been fettling with performance parts, too. For example, there’s a new braking system with larger front discs that can apparently accommodate bigger pads for better braking performance. The naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 retains its 611hp output, and that power is still sent to the rear wheels alone through a six-speed X-Trac sequential gearbox.

If you’re new to Super Trofeo, the EVO2 will set you back €250,000 (P14.6 million) excluding taxes, but if you’ve already got an Evo then you’ll apparently be offered an EVO2 upgrade package in early 2022. Lucky you…

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

