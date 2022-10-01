The 'base' Lamborghini Urus S isn't what we'd call basic at all

A small Italian manufacturer has revealed the latest iteration of its best-selling, most practical car. By which we mean, Lamborghini has revealed a really fast, really powerful SUV. This is the Lamborghini Urus S: the successor to a car that’s smashed Sant’Agata’s sales records year after year.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

So yes, this is the new ‘entry-level’ Urus, and for this 2022 update brings with it a swathe of upgrades including a rather devilish one: a power boost for that 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to 666 CV.

That’s 657hp in non-Italian horsepowers, matching the output (and 850Nm of torque) of the range-topping Urus Performante. It’s quicker to 100kph too, though pegged back, lest it trample on the hooves of its big brother. So the benchmark sprint for the new entry-level Urus S drops from 3.6s to… 3.5s. If you can notice a difference that infinitesimal, perhaps you should consider a career as a surgeon.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Indeed it’s two tenths slower than a Performante, but still able to go from 0-200kph in 12.5s and max out at 305kph and yes that is still Very Fast. Fast on the brakes, we’re assured, with the 100-0kph test completed in 33.7m.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Lamborghini has worked on improving the noise thanks to a retuned exhaust system, there are the familiar array of modes including Strada, Sport, Corsa and Ego (alongside the off-road stuff you’ll never use because it’s an SUV, right?). The powertrain calibration is said to mirror the Performante, too, and a question is no doubt starting to form.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini



Visually there are incremental tweaks rather than a wholesale refresh because it clearly ain’t broke. There’s a new front bumper and matt black skidplate, a new rear bumper, and a “significant” increase in the number of colours, trims and wheel packages available. Stuff like 23-inch bronze and diamond polished alloys. Or visible carbon fiber for the roof. Contrast leather options. That sort of thing.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive everyday,” explains Lambo boss Stephan Winkelmann. “The Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante.”

And both cars add perfectly to Lambo’s sales totals – the Urus has topped 20,000 units sold. Not bad for a small Italian car manufacturer.

This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

