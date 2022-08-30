The Audi R8 and Lamborghini Urus are the world’s most popular performance cars, Google says

What makes or breaks a supercar’s mass appeal? There’s the performance, of course, and then you have the design—we reckon these two qualities both hover around the top of the list of boxes to tick, yes?

The Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Urus are two cars that manage to nail both. And it looks like many netizens agree, as both cars have been deemed by Google data to be the two most popular performance cars on the planet.

Confused.com, a car selling and insurance website based in the UK, gathered Google search data from the past 12 months to make up its list of the most searched performance models, and the R8 and the Urus found themselves in first and second, respectively.

The Audi R8 took the top spot thanks to approximately 22,530,000 searches over the last year. Lamborghini’s SUV garnered 20,060,000, while the BMW i8 came in third place with 18,430,000 Google searches.

You can check out the full list below:

Google search’s most popular performance cars

Audi R8 – 22,530,000 Lamborghini Urus – 20,060,000 BMW i8 – 18,430,000 Toyota Supra – 17,260,000 Ford Mustang – 16,650,000 Nissan GT-R – 15,540,000 Porsche 911 – 15,480,000 Lamborghini Aventador – 11,555,000 Bugatti Chiron – 10,981,000 Lamborghini Huracan – 8,403,000 Tesla Roadster – 8,384,000 Nissan 350Z – 7,315,000 BMW M8 – 7,092,000 Bugatti Veyron – 6,446,000 McLaren 720S – 6,423,000 Jaguar F-Type – 6,269,000 Chevrolet Camaro – 6,200,000 Ford GT – 5,718,000 Ferrari Roma – 5,395,000 McLaren P1 – 5,290,000

To be honest, there are a handful of surprises on the list. Just one Ferrari? We also expected something of the Bugatti Chiron’s stature to land a few places higher. But hey, we’re glad to see the Toyota Supra getting some love from the masses.

So, do you agree with Confused’s findings? Let us know what models you felt should have made the cut in the comments.

