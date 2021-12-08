The Lamborghini Urus is now four years old

It’s been four years since Lamborghini first released the Urus. A lot has happened since, including the Italian marque breaching the production milestone 15,000th unit of its first—and currently only—super SUV earlier this year.

In total, Lamborghini has already delivered more than 16,000 Urus units worldwide, making it the best-selling model over the nameplate’s short existence. Overall, it helped improve the company’s turnover and profitability.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

But apart from being a major sales driver for the brand, the Urus also led to the doubling of the Sant’Agata Bolognese production site, which grew from 80,000sqm to 160,000sqm. Lamborghini built a new paint shop, finishing department, office building, test track, and logistics warehouse. Along with this growth, the company was also able to hire over 700 personnel on permanent contracts in just the past four years alone.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What does the future hold for the Urus, though, especially with countries starting to ban internal combustion engines like its beastly petrol-powered V12? We’re not really sure, but the company did say that the Urus will soon be “the most common Lambo” in the lineup, so at least we’re not expecting it to go away anytime soon.

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lamborghini

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.