Land Rover launches diesel-powered, eight-seater Defender 130 with an P11.89-M SRP

The Land Rover Defender is arguably one of the most complete vehicles you’ll see in the market today. Sure, it has a hefty price tag, but it has the luxury, comfort, performance, and even off-road capabilities that you’d look for in an SUV.

There’s one thing that’s missing from the local Defender lineup, though: a third row with extra seats. Well, until now, that is.

All British Cars has now officially brought in the new Defender 130, a longer version of the famed off-road machine. It bears that signature modern-day Defender styling with all the mechanical bits underneath but with the extra row inside the cabin.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This minimalist Muji x Honda ebike is now in PH with an P89,998 price tag

36 LTO field offices are unable to provide license-related services at the moment

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Looking at what’s under the hood, the Defender 130 is powered by the same D300 diesel powertrain found in the 110 variants. This engine churns out 296hp at 4,000rpm and 650Nm of torque from 1,500-2,5000rpm. The 4x4 features electronic air suspension and can tow up to 3,000kg.

Now, moving onto the interior, Land Rover says the Defender 130 is longer by 340mm at the rear to open up more space across all three rows. The third row gets three added seats which the British carmaker claims is enough for three adults. Other changes in the Defender 130? Well, there’s the new and larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen display that comes as standard, in case amenities are what you’re curious about.

So, does this now complete the Defender lineup in the Philippines? Not quite. We’re still waiting for the plug-in hybrid version to land here. In the meantime, have a gander at the all-new Defender 130 by checking out more photos of it below.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

More photos of the new Land Rover Defender 130:

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation