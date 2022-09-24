Here's how Land Rover celebrates its (upcoming) 75th birthday

It’s very nearly 75 years since the first Series I Defender was shown to the world at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948, and to mark the milestone Land Rover has decided that a special version of today’s car is in order.

.

The green machine (Grasmere Green, specifically) you see above is the Defender 75th Limited Edition, which gets 20in alloys with matching centre caps, all-terrain tyres, silver bumpers and privacy glass to complete the look. Oh and a ‘unique’ 75 Years graphic, of course.

Based on the existing HSE trim, you get the familiar 11.4in Pivi Pro infotainment system, a head-up display, wireless phone charging, a Meridian sound system, a 3D surround camera, matrix LED headlights and Land Rover’s Configurable Terrain Response system.

A handful of packs have been thrown in too, including a Towing Pack, Secure Tracker Pro security system, a headlamp power washer and a domestic plug. You know, for those days when you need to run a kettle out in the wilderness.

All 75th Limited Editions get either a fabric roof or the option of a sliding panoramic roof, and you can choose between short-wheelbase 90 and long-wheelbase 110 body styles.

Meanwhile, powertrain options are nice and simple: there’s the plug-in hybrid P400e or the D300 diesel with mild-hybrid assistance.

“Since revealing the new Defender, customers around the globe have fallen in love with it and demand remains extremely strong,” said Stuart Frith, the Defender’s Lifecycle Chief Engineer. “This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability.”

Order books are open now with prices starting from £85,995 (P5,579,558) and £89,995 (P5,839,087) for the 90 and 110, respectively. The car is also being launched alongside a Lifestyle Collection that includes a watch, backpack and clothing for the really avid Land Rover enthusiast. Christmas is but several sleeps away…

