The all-new Lexus GX is a rugged-looking off-road machine

Lexus is on quite a roll. After unveiling the tiny new LBX, the carmaker has now launched the all-new GX alongside the TX prototype. First, we take a look at the GX that will eventually be the basis of the next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

The previous-gen GX was plush and premium while being slightly more muscular than the LX. This next-gen model’s design, however, has gone full-on off-roader.

It’s sleeker than ever with futuristic design cues. The aggressive-looking front fascia comprises thin, swept-back headlamps, the signature Lexus grille, and a skid plate-like finish on the front bumper.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Like the all-new LX600, the GX now features a boxier overall physique, with more prominent lines and edges, especially towards the rear end. Speaking of this one, the GX gets a massive lightbar here paired with an even bulkier-looking rear bumper.

The GX comes with 18-, 20-, and 22-inch wheels, depending on the trim. Expect some of these design elements, particularly the 'hard points' (roof line, side profile, corners) to appear on the future Prado.

PHOTO BY Lexus

While there aren’t a lot of photos of the cabin yet, you can still see that it’s standard Lexus luxury on the inside. The black-laden interior still boasts a plethora of leather and soft-touch materials. The digital instrument cluster is then paired with a humungous touchscreen display mounted front and center on the dash.

The all-new GX also comes with a choice of either a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 or a 2.4-liter turbo-hybrid. Power output figures have yet to be released. What we do know is that the GX will come with a variety of extra tech, including a multi-terrain select and crawl control for off-road driving to go along with Lexus Safety System+ features.

PHOTO BY Lexus

“The new GX focuses on a way of living and has been developed to let customers feel a new aspect of Lexus, which aims to coexist with nature,” said Lexus GX chief engineer Koji Tsukasaki. “The key concept of the new GX is to create a Lexus off-roader that symbolizes the central core of authentic Lexus off-roading. It is not just a model change, but a game changer that turns a new page for Lexus.”

"As a full-fledged off-roader for Lexus, we have been working on the off-road performance so that our customers can be confident that they can go anywhere with this vehicle, no matter how rugged the road ahead. We have also tested the vehicle in all kinds of environments. With the cooperation of professional rally drivers, we focused on driving performance, such as suspension characteristics that provide a firm ground feel, responsiveness that faithfully responds to the driver's detailed steering, acceleration, and braking operations, and visibility that allows the driver to clearly see the surrounding environment,” said Lexus takumi (off-road) Kazuyuki Ueno. “The vehicle's ability to handle rough terrain will take you to places you have never been before and provide you with new experiences that can only be had in the great outdoors.”

PHOTO BY Lexus

“We have worked on the on-road performance of the GX so that you can feel the Lexus character from the moment you get into the GX and start driving,” said Lexus takumi (on-road) Shuichi Ozaki. “We have been developing this vehicle so that it can provide a hallmark Lexus driving experience in any situation, regardless of people, road, or environment. We believe that we have achieved a ride quality that makes driving the GX a truly enjoyable experience for all passengers.”

Think the all-new GX should make its way to our market? And does this mean the next-gen Prado is coming out sooner than later?

More photos of the all-new Lexus GX:

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus