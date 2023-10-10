The opulent Lexus LM is now in the Philippines and it starts at P7.578-M

As it is, the Toyota Alphard is one of the most luxurious vans in the Philippine market today. Its plush cabin and Ottoman seats are enough proof for that, and the price tag also reflects that. But for some people, they want to crank up the luxe all the way to 11.

In that case, the only way to go is with the Lexus LM. The all-new LM made its global premiere earlier this year, and it’s been hotly anticipated by well-heeled local buyers since. Well, they don’t have to wait much longer as Lexus Philippines has quietly launched its ultimate people carrier.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Locally, there are two versions available for the LM. First is the practical seven-seater, while the other is the more opulent four-seater. But whichever variant you choose, you’re sure to get a more elevated experience in the LM from the Alphard.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Both models get power Ottoman seats standard (of course), along with a 'smartphone’ that adjusts the climate control, audio, and lighting independently. It can also adjust the sunshades, seat position, and ambient lighting. It sounds similar to the Alphard, but the materials used in the LM are even more luxurious. Those seated in the second row will also be treated to ventilated seats that also come with a massage function. Everyone also gets to enjoy the 21-speaker Mark Levinson 3D surround sound system.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Opt for the four-seater version and it chucks away the third-row for even more space. The deletion of that means those Ottoman seats can slide all the way to the back for legroom that’s hard to beat. Another highlight is the partition that separates the driver (and, possibly, bodyguard) from the rear passengers. A glass panel also slides up from the partition and can be frosted for extra privacy.

PHOTO BY Lexus

The extra space and partition aside, there are other party tricks at the back of the four-seat LM. Rear passengers can be entertained by the massive screen at the back so they can turn the LM into a mobile cinema. They can also have a few chilled drinks thanks to the on-board refrigerator. Choose this model and you can get a Manilaproofed luxury van with factory warranty.

PHOTO BY Lexus

So, what powers the local-spec LM? There’s only one choice in this case, and it’s the same hybrid powertrain as seen in the Alphard. Dubbed the LM 350h, it uses a 2.5-liter, Atkinson Cycle four-cylinder engine that’s mated to an electric motor. That gives the electrified LM a total system output of 246hp and 316Nm of torque. One major difference between this and the Alphard is the drive wheels. That’s because the LM has all-wheel drive for extra traction.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Prices, you ask? Check out the list below.

2024 Lexus LM variants and prices:

LM 350h 7-seater – P7,578,000 LM 350h 4-seater – P11,808,000